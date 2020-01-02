<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have made signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin a priority, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have switched their focus to the 22-year-old after the Red Devils missed out on the chance to sign Erling Haaland from RB Leipzig.

The same article states that Haaland’s switch to Borussia Dortmund has forced Manchester United to reshuffle Calvert-Lewin to the top of their transfer wish-list.

According to the same story, the Toffees striker fits the mould of the type of signing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add to his Manchester United squad.

The Red Devils boss has been targeting young British talent since he took over the reins from Jose Mourinho over 12 months ago.

Everton will be eager to retain the striker’s services given his upturn in performances under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Calvert-Lewin has scored three goals in two games since the former AC Milan and Napoli boss took over the reins of Everton from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.

The English striker netted the winner in a 1-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park in Ancelotti’s first game in charge before the striker found the net twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.