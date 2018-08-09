Everton completed the signings of Yerry Mina from Barcelona and Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, with more signings still expected just before the transfer deadline.

Colombian centre-back Mina joins in a deal worth €30.2 million with another €1.5 in potential add-ons, Barcelona said. The 23-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract.

He is the second player to swap Camp Nou for Goodison Park this summer, following Lucas Digne to Merseyside.

Mina only joined Barca six months ago from Palmeiras, but coach Ernesto Valverde has not been convinced by him and the club have decided to take advantage of his increased value following an impressive World Cup.

Three goals in three games for Colombia piqued Everton, Manchester United and Lyon’s interest and has ultimately allowed Barca to nearly treble the €11.8m investment they made in January.

Valverde had made it clear that Mina’s World Cup had not forced him to change his opinion on the player and with six centre-backs as well as six non-EU players at the club, Barca were always likely to sell.

Bernard, 25, has spent the last five seasons with Shakhtar but will now move to Everton on a four-year contract.

The attacker, who can play either on the wing or in an advanced midfield position, has earned 14 caps for Brazil.

“I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me,” Bernard told the club’s website.

The deals round off a satisfactory summer for Everton and their new coach, Marco Silva. Richarlison joined from Watford in a move which could be worth more than €50m, and Digne joined from Barca for €21m.