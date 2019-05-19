<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton winger Ademola Lookman will be available for £20million just as the Toffees look to offload around 15 of their squad this summer according to a report on The Daily Mail.

Other players poised to leave Goodison Park include Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse, Jonjoe Kenny, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie, Sandro Ramirez, Kevin Mirallas, Muhamed Besic and Maarten Stekelenburg

The 21-year-old, Lookman has interest from Crystal Palace, Southampton and Red Bull Leipzig as he evaluates his next move having failed to cement a first team place under Marco SIlva.

The latter is set to be replaced by Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer.

Everton are among the clubs interested in Lyon’s Bertrand Traore but the French side want around £40m for the former Chelsea forward.