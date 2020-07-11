



English Premier League side Everton have entered the race to sign Lille and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the upcoming transfer window.

Seria A outfit Napoli are still locked in negotiations with Lille over the possibility of signing the Nigerian, but a deal has not been fully agreed.

According to Area Napoli, Everton is looking to pounce for his signature and help Osimhen fulfil his ambition of playing in the Premier League.

Osimhen is believed to favor a transfer to England and that’s why his proposed move to Napoli is still stalling.





It remains to be seen where the 21-year-old will play his football next season as Lille have already started preparing for life after him.

Osimhen joined the Les Dogues from the Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer.

He enjoyed a relatively impressive 2019/20 season, as he scored 18 goals and made six assists in 38 games in all competitions in France.

He was voted the club’s player of the year and also won the Best African Player in Ligue 1 award.