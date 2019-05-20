<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton have sent scouts to watch Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi with the winger set to leave the club on a free this summer.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with the Algeria international in the past but a move have always hit the buffers.

It seems now though that the Goodison Park side will go back in for the 29-year-old during this off-season after sending observers to Porto’s game with Sporting this past weekend.

O Jogo report that there was an Everton representative at Estádio do Dragão on Saturday as Porto came from behind to best the Lisbon giant.

Brahimi’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and so far there’s been no indication that he will pen a new deal.