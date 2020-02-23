<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton have been linked with a move for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The striker impressed against Manchester United in the Europa League in midweek, and has continued to make a name for himself on the continent since scoring a brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last year.

FootMercato, cited by HITC, has credited the Blues, Southampton and Crystal Palace with interest in the 22-year-old in the past.





Meanwhile, reports in Belgium have linked the Nigeria international with Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Brighton and Watford with HLN claiming he could be available for £21.5m.

And Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has taken to Twitter, backing the striker for a big-money move to one of Europe’s top leagues.