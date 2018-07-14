Marco Silva got off to an eye-catching start at Everton as his players hit 22 goals without reply in a freak pre-season friendly.

The Toffees led 6-0 against Austrian side ATV Irdning after just 17 minutes and 10-0 at half-time, with 12 further goals coming after the break despite a raft of changes.

Kevin Mirallas – who came on at the interval – scored five, while Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun notched four and Ademola Lookman grabbed a hat-trick.

FULL-TIME: ATV Irdning 0-22 Everton. No, that's not a typo. Marco Silva's side enjoy an emphatic win in Austria. @CenkTosun_ (4), Keane, Baines, Lookman (3), Mirallas (5), Niasse (4), Vlasic (2), Holgate and an own goal. #EFCLive pic.twitter.com/M7LnJrvqUF — Everton (@Everton) July 14, 2018

Further goals in a game Everton modestly described as “emphatic” came from Leighton Baines, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Nikola Vlasic (2), with a bizarre 25-yard own goal adding to the haul.

Everton’s biggest-ever recorded win was 14-0 – against New Ferry in the Liverpool Senior Cup in 1885 and against Notts Rangers in a friendly in 1890 – but this time the club’s Twitter feed had to reassure followers they had not made an error.