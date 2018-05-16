Everton have confirmed the departure of manager Sam Allardyce after less than a season at Goodison Park.

In a club statement, CEO Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “On behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months. Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that.

“However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately. Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future.”

Allardyce was appointed by Everton on Nov. 30 last year, six months after leaving a similarly short stint at Crystal Palace.

The writing had been on the wall for several months for Allardyce at Goodison Park despite his public protestations to the contrary.

The former England manager had failed to win over a large section of the Everton fanbase despite lifting the club from 13th in the Premier League when he took over at the end of November to finish eighth.

Allardyce seemed to accept his fate after the Toffees’ final match of the season, a 3-1 defeat by West Ham, on Sunday.

He said at the time: “Contract for next year. Confident? I can’t quite say confident after all the rumours I’m reading in the paper. Generally there’s no smoke without fire. We’ll wait and see when we meet up.”

A dismal start to the season under Ronald Koeman had Everton fearing being sucked into a relegation battle but stability and a push towards the Europa League spots did not placate the Everton support after Allardyce was given an 18-month contract.

Former Watford manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to prise him away from Vicarage Road.

The Hornets refused to let Silva go only to sack him in January, citing the disruption caused by Everton’s “unwarranted approach” for a major dip in form.

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca has also been linked with Everton as well as West Ham, while Louis van Gaal, Andre Villas-Boas, Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe are other names reportedly in the frame.