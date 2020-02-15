<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton are still counting their loses over the selling of a prolific star, Ademola Lookman, to a German side, RB Leipzig.

Everton sold Lookman in the summer for a fee reported to be in the region of £22.5 million.

It came after Lookman had spent a successful spell on loan in Germany at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. After that stint, Leipzig aggressively pursued a permanent deal. As reported by Sky Sports, Everton rejected a £25 million bid for the player.

The hope was that Lookman could replicate his German form in England. However, with plenty of competition Lookman struggled under Marco Silva at Everton and eventually, Everton ended up selling him anyway.

Everton will, therefore, be fully aware of how success on loan does not automatically equate to a similar run of form back at the parent club.





At the same time, Everton appear to have a decision to make in the summer regarding the future of Jonjoe Kenny. The England under-21 international has been in fine form for Schalke since joining the German side on loan at the start of the season.

As reported by the Daily Mail, his form has seen the Bundesliga side develop an interest in a permanent deal.

Kenny’s form has also attracted the interest of other Premier League teams. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, according to the Mail.

Kenny will need to adapt to Carlo Ancelotti’s style whilst also convincing the Everton hierarchy to either sell a club legend in Coleman or not pay the permanent option fee on the World Cup winner Sidibe.

With Lookman still raw in the minds of the Everton decision-makers, it might just be the Toffees pull the trigger on Kenny while his market valuation is at an all-time high.