Maurizio Sarri believes 19-year-old Juventus striker Moise Kean is surplus to requirements and is ready to offload the player this summer.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who report that Everton are preparing to bid €35m for the starlet’s services.

Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Sevilla are also said to be interested in Kean, who turned heads toward the end of Juve’s Scudetto-winning campaign with a run of six goals in as many games.

Juventus are said to require a buy-back option of €40m in any deal for the player – something that could potentially steer clubs away from reaching an agreement.

It’s believed such a clause would be good for two years.

Kean’s fantastic form and potential led to his first three caps with the Italy national team. He took advantage of the opportunity by scoring in Euro 2020 qualifiers against both Finland and Liechtenstein.