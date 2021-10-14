Everton provide injury update on Alex Iwobi ahead of West Ham United clash

Everton have confirmed Alex Iwobi has resumed training, nonetheless, he will not take part against West Ham United on Sunday.

The African star suffered a knock that kept him out of the club’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United as well as Nigeria’s 2022 Fifa World Cup double-header qualifier against the Central African Republic.

His last outing saw him feature in the Goodison Park giants’ 2-0 triumph over Norwich City on September 25 – where he played for 89 minutes.

However, he has joined the rest of Rafael Benitez’s squad as they continue their campaign in 2021-22.

Addressing the club website, manager Benitez confirmed that the former Arsenal player alongside Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman are back to full fitness – claiming it is too soon to make a decision over their availability against David Moyes’ side.

“The international break is an opportunity to bring back players,” Benitez told Everton website.

“Alex Iwobi was training and [so were] Digne and Coleman – that is good news for us – they have started training with the team.

“The others are improving, and we will see in the week how they are.

“Lucas had an issue and for two or three days was under treatment, but he has started training.”

So far, Iwobi has contributed just a goal with an assist in eight matches across all competitions this term.

Recently, Super Eagle Iwobi waxed lyrical about the Spaniard for helping him improve in this campaign with his advice and regular support.

“The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me. It’s helped me a lot so far this season,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to]. My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants. With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results].”

After seven matches played so far, Everton occupy the fifth position in the English top-flight log after accruing 14 points.