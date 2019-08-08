<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal has asked Everton to pay £40M for Nigeria international Alex Iwobi or forget any interest in the player.

The Toffees had offered £30M for the player who is now seen as surplus to requirement at the North London side following the arrival of Nicholas Pepe from French side, Lille.

This, therefore, prompted Everton to turn their attention to Iwobi as a plan B for Wilfred Zaha who they failed to land from Crystal Palace.

Reports from London suggest that Everton is expected to make a second bid for the 23-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The report claims that Arsenal has been offered £25m upfront with a further £5m in add-ons.