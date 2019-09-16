<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has completed his coaching badges.

The retired midfielder shared his latest success with his followers on social media after being awarded the Uefa A Diploma.

I want to give glory to The Most High.For giving me the strength to go through all this stuff.#GodisGreat pic.twitter.com/824gT2aoxL — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) September 16, 2019

Pienaar joins a long list of retired South African players to have ventured into coaching.

He enjoyed a successful playing career in Europe where he turned out for Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur among other teams.