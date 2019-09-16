Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has completed his coaching badges.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has completed his coaching badges.

The retired midfielder shared his latest success with his followers on social media after being awarded the Uefa A Diploma.

Pienaar joins a long list of retired South African players to have ventured into coaching.

He enjoyed a successful playing career in Europe where he turned out for Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur among other teams.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories