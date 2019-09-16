Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has completed his coaching badges.
The retired midfielder shared his latest success with his followers on social media after being awarded the Uefa A Diploma.
I want to give glory to The Most High.For giving me the strength to go through all this stuff.#GodisGreat pic.twitter.com/824gT2aoxL
— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) September 16, 2019
Pienaar joins a long list of retired South African players to have ventured into coaching.
He enjoyed a successful playing career in Europe where he turned out for Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur among other teams.
