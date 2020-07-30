Everton have confirmed that midfielder Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich on a permanent deal.
Dowell has been with the Toffees since he was seven-years-old but has struggled to break into the first team over the past few seasons.
Dowell spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan where he scored five goals in 12 appearances.
