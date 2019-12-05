<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton manager Marco Silva told his players goodbye in the away dressing room at Anfield following Wednesday’s night 5-2 loss to Liverpool, according to reports.

It was Everton’s ninth league defeat of the season which is likely to lead Silva’s sack as the board meets this morning.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri wasn’t present at Anfield, and it seemed chairman Bill Kenwright had also stayed away.

However, Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and chief finance and commercial officer Sasha Ryazantsev were all present to witness Everton concede five goals against Liverpool in a match for the first time since November 1982, and it’s almost impossible to see Silva remain in charge ahead of Chelsea’s visit.

The Goodison Park outfit have won just once in their last six league appearances, and are now in the relegation zone having picked up just 14 points from 15 games.