Everton have launched an internal inquiry into allegations they broke Premier League rules by tapping-up a youth player who now plays for Manchester United.

Everton are under investigation, according to The Telegraph, after they allegedly breached regulations on the transfer of minors during an attempt to sign the player from Cardiff City.

The club released the following statement on Friday afternoon: “Everton has been notified of an allegation relating to an approach by the Club to an Academy aged player.

“On being made aware of this, we immediately launched an internal investigation and have been cooperating fully with all of the relevant authorities.”

If Everton are found guilty of a breach of rules it could result in an Academy transfer ban similar to those imposed on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Everton are already the subject of an independent inquiry over their recruitment of manager Marco Silva.