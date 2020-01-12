<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton are interested in signing the Brazilian attacker Everton Soares this month.

According to ESPN, Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to the player himself and the Toffees are preparing an offer of around €30m for the player.

There is no doubt that Everton need to improve their attacking options and Soares could prove to be a superb addition.

The Brazilian will add flair and goals to the side. The 23-year-old has 13 goals to his name this season.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with Gremio now.





Convincing the player to join shouldn’t be too difficult. The chance to play for a Premier League club is always tempting and Everton might have help from Richarlison and Bernard as well.

Currently, Richarlison is the only reliable goalscorer at the club. The likes of Moise Kean haven’t delivered yet and Ancelotti cannot afford to take risks right now. A striker should be top priority for Everton and the interest in Soares makes a lot of sense.

Everton will be hoping to finish as high as possible after a poor start to the season and players like Soares could make a big difference.

Not only will he improve Everton going forward, he could transform the morale of his teammates as well.