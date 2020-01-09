<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton will hold talks with midfielder Fabian Delph after he was involved in a row with a fan on Instagram. Delph has featured 11 times in the Premier League this season for Everton, making nine starts in all competitions.

The 29-year-old moved to Goodison Park from Manchester City in the summer but has failed to score a goal or provide an assist for his team-mates this term.

The Toffees – who sit 11th in the Premier League table – have been struggling this campaign with Marco Silva replaced by Carlo Ancelotti recently.

The Italian won his first two matches in charge at Everton but has now lost his last two against Manchester City in the league and against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Everton came under fire from pundits and supporters after their performance in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp making a lot of changes for the fixture.

The report shows a message on Instagram from one fan questioning Delph’s commitment with responses from the Everton player’s account calling the supporter ‘a disgrace’ and a ‘gobs****’.

Delph was called ‘f****** embarrassing you’ by the fan, to which he responded: “If you was in front of me you wouldn’t say a word. Not a word. You’d ask for a picture.”

The Everton supporter retorted: “F****** hell, you’ve been here half a season and you’ve played abar (sic) 5 minutes. Who the f*** are you?”

Delph replied: “Your (sic) a disgrace and your (sic) the gobs**** hiding behind your (sic) phone sending abuse. You think we wanna lose a game and you think we enjoyed losing a derby against them?”

Delph also called the supporter a “delusional little boy” and Everton will now reportedly hold talks with Delph over his conduct.