After a very impressive season on loan with Everton, André Gomes is set to make a permanent switch from Barcelona.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who state that the move will be made official on Monday, though conflicting reports out of Spain suggest the move will be announced on Wednesday.

The Premier League side is believed to have agreed to a fee anywhere from €25-30m, though there are rumours which state the Toffees may end up paying even less than that.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a wonderful campaign and was an everyday starter in Marco Silva’s XI after recovering from a pre-season hamstring injury, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

Gomes won a LaLiga title and a pair of Copa del Reys with Barcelona, featuring 78 times for the club after arriving from Valencia in a €37m move in 2016.