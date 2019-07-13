<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton have reportedly agreed an €8m fee with Manchester City for defender Fabian Delph.

The 29-year-old is expected to put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract pending a medical, which is set to take place Saturday.

The versatile Delph made just 11 Premier League appearances under Pep Guardiola last season and wasn’t expected to make much of an impact following City’s £60m club-record signing of Rodri from Atlético Madrid.

It’s believed that Toffees manager Marco Silva is keen to sign Delph in order to add experience and leadership at the midfield position.

Though Delph has made just 89 appearances at City since his Aston Villa move in 2015, he featured with England at the World Cup and started at the Uefa Nations League Finals.

According to Sky Sports, a deal is expected to be finalised in the next few days.