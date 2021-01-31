



In apparent show of solidarity Everton fans have risen in support of midfielder Allan following his son’s alopecia diagnosis.

The Brazilian international supports his brave nine year old son Miguel by shaving his head

The 30-year-old, who is already a favourite among Toffees following his summer move from Napoli, has been sent plenty of well wishes following his latest Instagram upload.

The photo of Allan and his son Miguel, showed that the midfielder has shaved his head in support of the nine-year-old following his alopecia diagnosis at the age of four.

Allan had shared an original post shared by his partner Thais Valentim, which read: “My little things!

“I thought a lot if I should bring this subject up here, because the truth is that I am not so comfortable with it. I’m not sure what words to use, what to say; But after thinking and praying and receiving some questions, I came to share with you a road that we have traveled for some time.

“When our Miguel was 4 years old he was diagnosed with Alopecia, an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks the hair follicle itself. Really? It is severe? Does he have treatment? Has problems? No.





“The only major problem with alopecia is aesthetics. Our Miguel is super healthy and rarely needs to take a medicine, thank God. Is it genetic? Is it emotional? We don’t know either.

“Sometimes people ask us, they ask us, but there are answers that not even we have.

“I actually decided to expose it to preserve it. He’s a happy child, he’s always laughing! Well with life! The sun in our house. He takes everything well and sometimes makes fun of himself. But sometimes it ends up being saddened by the questions and looks.

“And I don’t want to see him like that anymore.

“I know that every mother is a suspect, but he is so special. Child loved, lovable, chosen and separated by God. Masterpiece of the creator! Made and perfect the way Father dreamed for us.

“We love you little !!! And we also love that little bit of you. Ps: thank you love @ allanmarques91 for being the most amazing father in the world. #fatherlikeson.”

One fan said in response: “Shows that even though you may have everything money can buy. The health of you and your family is the most important thing in life.” while another said “This guy! God bless him and his family Folded hands.