Phillipe Coutinho 'has balls' and celebrated his goal in Barcelona's win over Manchester United with 'anger and desire', according to his team-mates Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets.

Everton are interested in signing Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has seen his stock fall immensely in the past 18 months.

He is not wanted at Bayern Munich, where he has on loan, and Barca want to cash in on him.


Sport suggests that if Coutinho is available for another loan, Everton want to sign him.

The club would be an unlikely destination, but working with Carlo Ancelotti may be appealing to Coutinho.

But he would hope that a club in the UEFA Champions League comes in for him this summer.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories