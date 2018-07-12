Galatasaray have paid Premier League club Everton 800,000 Euros for Henry Onyekuru to play for them on loan in the new season.

Onyekuru, 21, has a five-year contract with Everton, who shipped him out on loan last season to Anderlecht.

The Nigeria forward refused to return to Anderlecht for a second straight loan spell after he openly disagreed with the Belgian club on a number of issues including the treatment of his long-term knee injury.

The loan deal to Galatasaray appeared to be heading for the rocks after the Turkish giants want to be given the option to buy him outright with Everton not interested in conceding to that.

Onyekuru has since joined up with the Turkish champions in a pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

Galatasaray will feature in the UEFA Champions League in the new season.