Everton priced Galatasaray out of a buy-out option for Henry Onyekuru after slapping a £22.5m valuation on the forward according to the Fanatik.

The Lions wanted to include a buy-out option but the Toffees would not budge on the price.

The reigning Super Lig champions urged Everton to reconsider but the Premier League outfit made it clear they have long-term plans for Onyekuru and were not prepared to let him leave on the cheap.

The Nigeria international has hit the ground running at Galatasaray starting the first two league games and scoring the winner against Goztepe last weekend.

The report makes points out that the Istanbul giants will have trouble trying to keep Onyekuru on a permanent deal next season, especially if he continues playing at his current level.

The 21-year-old has been widely praised in Turkey and has settled in remarkably well in a short space of time.

Galatasaray will compete in the Champions League this season and are expected to challenge for the league title.

The Lions take on Alanyaspor next on Monday 27 August.