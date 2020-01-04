<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alex Iwobi’s Everton considering a move for Super Eagles striker Josh Maja in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old London-born joined French Ligue 1 club, Bordeaux, on a 4 and half year contract from former Premier League side Sunderland, January 2019.

Maja has scored seven times for the club as the Nigerian international and has only become a starter this season where he has netter five times in the league in sixteen appearances and has already been linked with a move back to England.

According to Get French Football via Mirror claimed that Everton has reportedly sent scouts to watch Maja in action for Bordeaux against Moses Simon’s FC Nantes last month and Strasbourg the following week later.

The Toffees have been in need of a reliable scorer since Romelu Lukaku left Goodison Park for Manchester United in 2017.

Everton are known to hold a strong tradition with Nigerian players, dating back to the days of Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Yobo, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Victor Anichebe with recent Alex Iwobi.

Maja has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea but the striker has been capped once at the international level by Nigeria.