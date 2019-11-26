<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton are considering replacing Marco Silva before Sunday’s clash at Leicester, with David Moyes a strong contender and Eddie Howe also of interest, Sky Sports reports.

Defeat at home to the Premier League’s bottom side Norwich on Saturday was seen as a new low for the beleaguered Silva, and it has heaped further pressure on the Portuguese.

The Sunday Supplement question whether Marco Silva’s track record was enough to justify his appointment at Everton in the first place.

It could lead to a sensational return for former boss Moyes to Goodison Park, possibly on an initial short-term deal until the end of the season, to steady what is currently a sinking ship.

Two wins from their last nine league games has seen the Toffees drop to 15th place in the table – and just four points above the relegation zone.

But Bournemouth boss Howe, who has been on Everton’s shortlist in the past, is still favoured by some members of the Everton board.

Howe was reluctant to leave the South Coast in 2016 and Everton decided to bring in Ronald Koeman from Southampton instead.

But it is thought that, with Bournemouth on a run of one win in seven Premier League games themselves, Howe may now be more open to a move to Merseyside this time around.

Silva’s days at the helm appear to be short numbered after a clutch of Everton fans joined those of Norwich on Saturday chanting that he will be “sacked in the morning”, followed by loud boos from the home support at full-time of their 2-0 defeat.

The 56-year-old Moyes is reportedly keen to return to the role in which he spent 11 years before succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013, where he lasted less than 12 months.

Moyes steered Everton to their highest Premier League finish of fourth in 2005 and an FA Cup final in 2009, but also their lowest ever Premier League points tally of 39 in 2004.