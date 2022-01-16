Everton confirm firing manager Rafa Benitez after season decline

Everton have revealed that manager Rafa Benitez has been fired following their recent loss to Norwich.

The Spaniard was named as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor, after the later left to take over at Real Madrid, and was instantly greeted with hostility by Toffees fans due to his previous association with Liverpool.

Everton have sunk to 15th place in the Premier League table after a strong start to the season in which they won three of their first four Premier League games.

Everton presently has 19 points from 19 Premier League games played. They are only six points clear of relegation and 16 points behind the European places. For a long time, fans have been dissatisfied with Benitez’s performance especially as the Toffees had lost nine of their last 13 Premier League games, and their morale had been deteriorating for some weeks.

On Saturday night, reports surfaced that Benitez had been fired, and the club has officially announced that the two parties have parted ways. Duncan Ferguson, a club veteran, has been asked to temporarily take over as caretaker manager like he did when Marco Silva was fired in 2019.