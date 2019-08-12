<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton manager Marco Silva says Alex Iwobi’s current fitness level is not good enough as he is just coming back from holiday after representing Nigeria at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but will be involved in the club’s training schedule ahead of their second Premier League match of the season against Watford on Saturday.

Everton brought in Iwobi in a surprise move on transfer deadline day, but he was billed to train with the Toffees for the first time today (Monday).

Iwobi missed out on playing in Everton’s first match of the season against Crystal Palace.

And Silva has suggested that it could take a while before Iwobi is ready to start games for Everton, as he is so far behind the rest of his teammates in terms of fitness.

“He will start to work with us on Monday,” Silva said.

“He was on holiday after the Africa Cup. He starts on Monday and let’s see how he reacts but there is a big gap between him and his team-mates, the physical condition will be a big gap, but let’s see.

“Normally my decisions are coming from the training sessions and let’s see how he will play, how he will do in the training sessions and after that I will take my decision on Friday.”

Everton’s next match comes against Silva’s former side Watford on Saturday, and the Toffees will hope to get their first win of the season under their belts in front of their own fans at Goodison Park.