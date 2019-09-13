<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton manager Marco Silva has challenged Alex Iwobi to score more goals for the club and improve on the defensive side of his game, despite the Nigerian winger’s impressive start with the Toffees following his arrival from Arsenal.

Iwobi has scored twice in three outings in all competitions for the Merseysiders so far.

The Nigeria international opened his goal account for Everton against Lincoln City in a Carabao Cup clash and also found the back of net against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League match before the international break.

Though widely recognised for his versatility and technical abilities, Iwobi has always struggled to add goals to his game and managed just 15 across all competitions during his time with Arsenal.

But Silva insists the 23-year-old has the quality to get better with time.

”He’s working really well, he has the quality. Many things to keep improving because he can really help our team. He has to score more goals. The other things is to keep improving is his defensive processes. He has the quality,” Silva told a news conference on Friday.

Silva however admits that Iwobi who arrived on summer transfer deadline day has been a quality addition to his team.

“We try to sign the right players, to come here and help us. One or two of them didn’t need time to adapt, they just changed the shirt. They adapt so fast, him and Fabian,” he added.

Everton will be away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.