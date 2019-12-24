<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton boss, Carlo Ancelotti, admits he was originally sacked by Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The 60-year-old laughed as he recalled the dismissal.

“I was sacked here by Chelsea in the corridor down there,” smiled Ancelotti.

“I think you have to put a little plaque there now: Here was sacked Carlo…”

Everton’s players, unbeaten in three games under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, will probably be pleased to know the Scot stays as part of Ancelotti’s staff.

“I had Claude Makelele (in the coaching team) at PSG and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid,” said

Ancelotti. “It’s good to have a former player. Duncan understands the players and the club.”