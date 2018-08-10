Everton manager Marco Silva has said he is excited about the impact new midfield signings Andre Gomes and Bernard can make at Goodison Park.

Gomes moved to Everton on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona, while Brazil international Bernard joined on a free transfer.

“It [signing Gomes] was a good opportunity for us in the market,” Silva told a news conference.

“We were dealing with Barcelona with [the transfer of Yerry] Mina, and I know the player very well. For sure, he will help us.”

The Everton manager said Bernard “has a different profile to the other players we have in that position.”

He added: “He can play on the left, right and behind the striker. As offensive midfielders we have Gylfi Sigurdsson and Kieran Dowell, but Bernard has a different profile.

“He is going to bring quality and some competition. At the end, I need to have problems deciding my XI because it’s the only way the club can grow and compete to take each other’s positions.”