



Carlo Ancelotti is confident Everton will not be without Jordan Pickford for too long after the goalkeeper suffered a rib injury.

Pickford, 27, had to be replaced late in the first half of Everton’s 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley on Saturday after sustaining an injury.

The Toffees are waiting for the England international to have a scan on his ribs, but Ancelotti believes he will be available again before long.

Asked about Pickford’s condition after the match, Ancelotti told reporters: “We don’t know. He has exactly the same problem as the month when he was out for two or three games.

“He has a scan on Monday and we will see after the scan.

“I hope that Jordan can recover soon but we have to see, we have to check.





“It is not going to be a big, big problem because it is the same problem [as before]. It is true he was out for two to three games but I hope he can recover soon.”

Pickford hurt himself when he dived in an attempt to stop a shot from Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the first half and was replaced by Joao Virginia.

The former Sunderland star missed four matches in February with a rib problem and Robin Olsen took his place in the starting XI.

Olsen has been left out of the squad for all of Everton’s matches this month, allowing Virginia to make his first appearance of the season.

The injury could see Pickford miss out on a place in the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.