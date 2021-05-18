Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has said he would like to sign wingers this summer.

Ancelotti complained after losing to Leeds that his squad lacked the players capable of playing as he wants.

Ancelotti admits he wants to bring in more quality players for next season. But he has given little away about who until now.





Asked if he was seeking a winger or a wide player, he said: “It’s one of the positions we are looking for, yes it’s true.”

But he added: “We don’t need to do a revolution. We have to follow a plan, we signed good players last season and we have to do the same this season. To improve the squad we don’t have to do a revolution.”