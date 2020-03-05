<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 after accepting his Football Association charge of misconduct, following his red card after the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Ancelotti approached referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late goal was ruled out for offside.

The former AC Milan coach became the first manager to be shown a red card in the Premier League.





By accepting the charge, the 60-year-old avoids a touchline ban.

Ancelotti said after the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park that he was not disrespectful to Kavanagh, whose initial decision to award the stoppage-time goal was reversed by the video assistant referee because Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying offside in front of United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Ancelotti said he also had a subsequent, private conversation in which he spoke to the referee “calmly”.