



The Merseyside home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was burgled by two masked men on Friday evening.

According to Merseyside Police two individuals, wearing black waterproof clothing and black balaclavas, entered the property in Crosby, where the Italian coach’s daughter was said to be alone inside.

A safe was stolen from the home, but police confirmed the occupants were unharmed and an investigation is under way on the break-in.

Reports also claim Ancelotti’s daughter disturbed the two men during their raid scaring them off.

Merseyside Police, who were alerted to the crime at around 6.35pm, said: “Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The property will be forensically examined and CCTV opportunities are being explored.”





The force did not mention the Everton manager in their statement, but the Liverpool Echo reported the home belongs to Ancelotti.

The former AC Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid manager returned to the Premier League in December 2019 to take charge of Everton.

The 61-year-old is the latest high profile name in football to be targeted by criminals, following a series of robberies in the Premier League.

Last summer, the home of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was burgled as he celebrated the team’s Premier League title victory, with jewellery and a Audi RS6 sports car stolen.

The Brazilian’s car was later recovered in Wigan.

In May last year, Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint and punched in the face by robbers who stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.