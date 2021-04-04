



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has said his players must be brave if they want European qualification.

The Toffees have been dogged by inconsistency and have not won more than four matches in a row since Boxing Day.

“I think we did well until now because if you asked us where would we like to be in the last 10 games of the season we could answer that we want to stay and fight for European positions,” he said ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace.





“There are difficult, important games, but the target is there. If we are consistent, if we are brave I think we can reach the target.

“It will be an exciting race as a lot of teams are involved. We are convinced we can do well, we can reach a European position.

“Of course we have to fight in every game, we have 10 games and we have to improve the home run which was not good, starting with Crystal Palace.

“Like usual we have to be focused, concentrated and we have to be brave because I think we need to win.”