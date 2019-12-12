<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton have confirmed that Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

Ferguson was put in temporary charge at Goodison Park following Marco Silva’s sacking and the former Toffees striker oversaw last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea.

And with the Merseyside club still yet to appoint a permanent manager, they have now confirmed that Ferguson will again take the team for Sunday’s game at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti – who was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday – and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery have both been linked with the vacant post in recent days.