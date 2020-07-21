



Everton have been linked with a move for Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

According to Talksport journalist Alex Crook, the Toffees have now had a bid accepted for the midfielder. Everton have offered around £25m for the player.

Hojbjerg has been linked with a move to Tottenham as well.

The 24-year-old has just one year left on his deal at Southampton and he is not keen on a renewal. A summer move is the best option for all parties.

Everton could definitely use someone like him in their side next season and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done now.





Initially, it seemed like Spurs were favourites to sign the player. Everton will now have to convince the player to join them.

Tottenham are yet to agree on a fee with his club. Jose Mourinho’s side will have to get a move on quickly if they want to sign him.

Hojbjerg would be a superb addition for both teams. He will add composure and technical ability to their midfield and help them dominate games.

Both sides are missing someone with his skill-set right now.

In today’s market, £25m seems like a pretty reasonable fee for a player of his quality. Hojbjerg is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact for Everton next season.