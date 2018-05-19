Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is hopeful that goalkeeper Alisson will remain with the club through the summer.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, having enjoyed a fine season in the Italian capital.

His coach, however, is optimistic that the Brazil international will not depart Italy.

“Nothing is definitive in football, but I’m convinced, for what it’s worth, that he will remain in Rome,” Di Francesco told Tuttomercatoweb.

This is the latest in the series of hands-off warnings that the Champions League semi-finalists have given over the fate of their keeper.

In April, Roma president James Pallotta stated that “a sack of money” will not be enough to force his club to sell the man nicknamed ‘the Messi of goalkeepers’.

Previously, Pallotta had said that both the Reds and Madrid had “no chance” of landing the player.

Alisson, who was signed from Internacional in 2016, has been named in Brazil’s 2018 World Cup squad but still has one domestic match to play with Roma, against Sassuolo on Sunday.

In 49 games this season, he has kept 22 clean sheets.