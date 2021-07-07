No Euros victory parade for England squad and fans due to coronavirus

There will be no victory parade if England triumph at Euro 2020 – but the FA are still planning to celebrate.

Covid restrictions mean an open-top tour of London is out of the question for Gareth Southgate’s side if they win only the second major trophy in the nation’s history.

English football’s governing body still intend to mark the historic occasion if they can overcome Denmark in tonight’s semi-final and then Italy on Sunday, with both games at Wembley.

It is understood they will then try to come up with a celebration that involves fans once all Covid restrictions are lifted.

The Government has this week confirmed ‘Freedom Day’ is set to go ahead on July 19 – a week after the final.

England’s players are likely to have gone on holiday by that point after an exhausting season was followed by the Euros.

They will be given extra time by their club sides before commencing pre-season training.

The FA are aware that England’s fans are sure to want to share the moment with the players if they can create history, which is why they are keen to come up with a solution.

There will, at least, be increased crowds of 60,000 for both the semi-final and the final as restrictions are eased.