Europe’s biggest clubs are still chasing Lille striker Victor Osimhen for the summer market.

Chelsea are among a host of European heavyweights queuing up to sign Osimhen.

The Blues are searching for attacking reinforcements to shoulder the goalscoring burden alongside Tammy Abraham and are interested in signing the Nigerian frontman this summer.

Le Quotidien du Foot says Osimhen, 21, arrived from Belgian outfit Charleroi in July 2019 for a bargain £10million plus a further £2.5m in add-ons.

And he’s already proved an astute acquisition having scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side – including two in the Champions League.

Now, he’s attracted interest from Premier League quartet Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli are also said to be interested in Osimhen, who is said to command a fee in the region of £90million.

Chelsea had previously identified Lyon frontman Moussa Dembele as their priority attacking target this summer, although the Frenchman will not come cheap.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2023 and has 22 goals in 42 appearances this season, dramatically inflating his valuation.





However, numerous other high-profile rivals including Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old.

French publication Le Quotidien du Foot claim Osimhen is attracting interest from Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Napoli, Roma, Lazio and AC Milan as well as the English quintet.

And Sky Sports have now reported that two Premier League clubs and a La Liga outfit have all tabled bids for the attacker, who is valued between £70m and £90m by Lille.

Chelsea had previously identified Lyon frontman Moussa Dembele as their priority attacking target this summer, although the Frenchman will not come cheap.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2023 and has 22 goals in 42 appearances this season, dramatically inflating his valuation.

Chelsea reportedly had a £34m bid for Dembele rejected in January, with Lyon also confident of keeping their star man in the summer.

The Ligue 1 club released a statement where they reiterated their stance, suggesting Chelsea would have to considerably up their offer in order to force through a move.

“Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window,“ the statement read.

“We would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.