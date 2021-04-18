



A breakaway European Super League is set to be announced later on Sunday night Sky News understands.

The European Super League has been launched to rival UEFA’s Champions League format which currently dominates European football.

Among the top clubs expected to be part of the Super League are Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Commenting on the Super League, Sky News’ City editor Mark Kleinman said: “My understanding is that 12 clubs from across Europe including the six biggest English clubs have now signed up to this new format.

“The others include Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.”





Kleinman added: “The new league includes staggering sums of money that will be handed to the participating clubs. About $6bn has been committed to this new project by the American bank JP Morgan.

“And this will come after European clubs’ finances have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic which is one of the reasons why so many of Europe’s biggest clubs have decided that now is the right time to form a European super league after years of on/off discussions about such a project.”

The concept of a European Super League consisting of football clubs from across Europe has been discussed since the 1990s.

The Super League has occasionally been officially proposed but never implemented. FIFA and all six continental confederations, including UEFA, have rejected the formation of a breakaway league.