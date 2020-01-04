<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

European heavyweights Ajax Amsterdam and Napoli are set to battle it out for Jan Vertonghen in the January transfer window.

Tottenham are likely to sanction a deal in January than risk losing the player for a free in the summer.

Serie A giants Napoli failed in their attempts to get the Belgian last summer. They look set to revive their interest under new manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Ajax are likely to want to sign the 32-year-old this January rather than wait untilt he summer,which should suit Tottenham fine.

Having signed for Tottenham from Ajax in 2012, Vertonghen has made 301 appearances for Spurs and has been a mainstay in defense for the last decade.

Vertonghen has made 17 appearances for Tottenham this season,mainly featuring at left-back under Jose Mourinho.

The Belgian also made the UEFA Champions League squad of the season as Spurs ended up finishing second.