Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

The Eredivisie champions are braced for a number of bids for their best players following a trophy-laden season in which they also impressed in the Champions League.

Ziyech is reported to have caught the eye of a number of top European clubs this term, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich being just a handful of the names linked with the Moroccan.

The 26-year-old notched up 21 goals and 24 assists in all competitions this year and now Overmars has confirmed Ajax will listen to offers if a top club comes calling.

“He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League,” Overmars told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

“Many big clubs are buzzing around him. We promised Hakim that we would agree if there is a good transfer.”

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry both played their final home games for Bayern on Saturday and the Bundesliga champions have been linked heavily with Ziyech as a replacement.

But the attacking midfielder would improve most teams in Europe and could well be the subject of a major bidding war in the coming weeks.