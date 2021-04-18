



The European Club Association (ECA) has released a statement on Sunday evening strongly opposing reported plans for a European Super League.

The statement comes following widespread reports earlier on Sunday that 12 clubs – including the Premier League’s Big Six, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – are set to press on with plans to form a breakaway league.

UEFA, the Premier League and various other governing bodies and governments around the world subsequently condemned the proposal, and the ECA held an emergency meeting on Sunday night.





According to the BBC, none of the 12 clubs were represented at the meeting, meaning even ECA chairman and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was not in attendance.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – two clubs who have reportedly not agreed to be part of any Super League – were represented, and the meeting was chaired by former Dutch goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar.

The conclusion of the meeting is that the ECA is strongly against proposals for a breakaway European Super League, and will continue to work with UEFA on revamping the Champions League.