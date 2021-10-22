Europa: Victor Osimhen outstanding in Napoli’s outright win over Legia Warsaw

Victor Osimhen came off the bench to score his ninth goal of the season and help Napoli beat Legia Warsaw 3-0 in their Europa League clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Nigerian international came on the second half for Hirving Lozano to put Napoli two ahead after Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring.

It was his ninth goal in ten matches for the Neapolitans this season. With the goal, he becomes the second Napoli player after Dries Mertens to score in the first three matches in a single season in European competition, having scored in the first two games against Leicester City and Spartak Moscow, respectively.

Napoli went into the game looking for their first win in the Europa League this season, but they had to wait until the latter stages before finding the breakthrough.

The Neapolitans dominated possession but could not find the opener in the opening half. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti then made two changes in the 57th minute, bringing on Osimhen for Lozano and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for Fabian Ruiz.

The two changes brought more urgency to Napoli’s play, and they took the lead in the 76th minute through Insigne.

Osimhen then doubled the advantage four minutes later before Matteo Politano wrapped up the win with a strike in the added minute.