Europa League: Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester City’s comeback win vs Spartak Moscow

Kelechi Iheanacho provided two assists as Leicester City picked up their first win in the Europa League courtesy of a hard-fought 4-3 victory against Spartak Moscow.

Iheanacho set up Zambia Parson Daka’s first and second goal of the keenly contested encounter.

The Nigeria international was in action for the entire duration of the game.

He has now recorded three assists in two appearances in the Europa League for the Foxes this season.

Daka scored all four goals for Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses also put up a fine performance for Spartak Moscow in the game.

Moses, who was also in action for 90 minutes, provided two assists for his side.