Two more Europa League matches have been postponed after travel restrictions were put in place between Spain and Italy.

Thursday’s games in Seville and Milan will be rescheduled.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced an emergency lockdown on the country due to the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.





This included travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings in Italy.

The measures have been put in place to risk the spread of the disease, which is reported to have killed over 4,000 people worldwide.

Uefa announced in their official statement that ‘further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.’