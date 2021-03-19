



Peter Olayinka’s Czech Republic side Slavia Prague will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Slavia Prague defeated Glasgow Rangers 3-1 on aggregate to book a date in the last-eight with the Gunners.

Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal’s teammates will keep a date with Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb eliminated Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Premier League giants Manchester United will come up against Spanish club Granada.





United could face Ajax or Roma in the last four, while for Arsenal a potential meeting with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal is on the cards.

Europa League quarter-finals

First legs: April 8 | Second legs: April 15

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

Europa League semi-final draw

First legs: April 29 | Second legs: May 6

Granada OR Manchester United vs Ajax OR Roma

Dinamo Zagreb OR Villarreal vs Arsenal OR Slavia Prague