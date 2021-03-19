Peter Olayinka’s Czech Republic side Slavia Prague will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Slavia Prague defeated Glasgow Rangers 3-1 on aggregate to book a date in the last-eight with the Gunners.
Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal’s teammates will keep a date with Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb.
Dinamo Zagreb eliminated Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.
Premier League giants Manchester United will come up against Spanish club Granada.
United could face Ajax or Roma in the last four, while for Arsenal a potential meeting with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal is on the cards.
Europa League quarter-finals
First legs: April 8 | Second legs: April 15
Granada vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
Ajax vs Roma
Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal
Europa League semi-final draw
First legs: April 29 | Second legs: May 6
Granada OR Manchester United vs Ajax OR Roma
Dinamo Zagreb OR Villarreal vs Arsenal OR Slavia Prague