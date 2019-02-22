



Chelsea will play Dynamo Kiev in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Arsenal have been paired with Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Both Premier League clubs are at home for the first legs, which are set to be played on March 7, with the return games taking place a week later.

Sevilla, five-time winners of the competition, are also at home first in their tie with Slavia Prague.

Fellow LaLiga side Villarreal are away to Zenit first, while Valencia host more Russian opposition in Krasnodar.

Serie A giants Inter will go to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Napoli welcoming Austrian champions Salzburg in the opening leg.

“Salzburg are a great team with great international experience,” said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti. “They played in the semi-final of the Europa League [last year]. And in the group they won six games out of six. We’ll have two big games!”

In the remaining match, Benfica travel to Dinamo Zagreb before hosting the conclusion of the tie.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter

Dinamo Zagreb v Benfica

Napoli v Salzburg

Valencia v Krasnodar

Sevilla v Slavia Prague

Arsenal v Rennes

Zenit v Villarreal